Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Last of the Summer Wine star Tom Owen has died aged 73.

The actor is best known for playing Tom Simmonite in the long-running BBC sitcom for 10 years from 2000.

His appearance on the popular show continued a family tradition after his father, Bill Owen, portrayed his on-screen father, Compo Simmonite.

A statement from Tom’s family released on Tuesday (November 8) said: “He passed away peacefully and is survived by his two children, James and William, and ex-wife, Mary.”

Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the acting legend.