Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – English actor, Tim Roth’s son, Cormac Roth has died aged 25 after a battle with stage three germ cell cancer.

The young composer and producer died on October 16, but the news was announced by his family in a statement on Monday afternoon, October 31.

Cormac’s family said he was ‘irreplaceable’ and remembered him as an ‘electric ball of energy’ who was as kind as he was wild.

He ‘died peacefully in the arms of his family’ they said in the statement, adding ‘he maintained his wicked wit and humour’ to the end.

The family statement said: ‘On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer.

‘He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him.

‘He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.’

They added: ‘He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness.

‘As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him.

‘The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him.

‘An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.’

A graduate of Bennington College in Vermont, Roth’s passion for music began when he was a child.

He went on to become a guitarist, composer and producer, with his family saying his career was ‘just beginning to flourish’.

The musician, who had been living in Los Angeles, first revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post in April this year, as he revealed he had lost his hearing in one ear and a drastic amount of weight.

He wrote at the time: ‘In November of 21 I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer. Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high-dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc.

‘It is called Choriocarinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it.

‘It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it.’

‘But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is effected by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else.

‘Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you. Be well and go to the doctor. F**k cancer.’