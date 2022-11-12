Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB DESCRIPTION

IDENTIFICATION

JOB TITLE Accountant

REPORTING TO Senior Accountant

DEPARTMENT/UNIT Finance Shared Services

DURATION OF CONTRACT Two Years (Renewable)

NUMBER OF POSITIONS Two (2)

DUTY STATION Nairobi, Kenya



Amref Health Africa was founded in 1957 and has since grown to become the largest African–based international health development organization, currently implementing more than 120 programs, directly reaching more than 12 million people across 35 African countries. Headquartered in Nairobi,

Kenya, Amref Health Africa has offices in ten countries in Africa and an additional eleven advocacy and fundraising offices in Europe and North America. In the spirit of Ubuntu, partnership and networking are key elements of our approach. Amref has a staff complement of over 1,500.

Amref Health Africa is driven by its vision of ‘Lasting health change in Africa’ and its mission ‘To increase sustainable health access to communities in Africa through solutions in human resources

for health, health service delivery, and investments in health’.



JOB PURPOSE

The job incumbent will provide timely, accurate and efficient accounting and financial management support to projects as well as units within the Shared Service Centre of Amref Health Africa in line with donor and corporate financial policies and procedures.



Duties & Responsibilities



KEY AREA ACTIVITIES

Management of Creditors

• Ensure effective and timely processing of invoices or other payments

in compliance to donor and government regulations.

• Reviewing of creditors’ accounts in the system and reconciling them

against creditors’ statements.

• Accurate Computation and recovery of withholding tax and value

added tax on invoices where applicable.

• Proactively respond to supplier queries as per the set departmental

timelines.

Management of Debtors

• Monitor staff and trade debtor accounts & ensure account allocations

are up–to–date.

• Follow up with staff debtors to resolve any outstanding debts or

queries.

• Prepare journal vouchers to receivables accounts and ensure

information posted in the general ledger is complete, accurate and

timely.

Processing of Payments – Treasury



• Process approved supplier payments and staff advances through EFT,

cheques or M–pesa as appropriate.

Bank and Inter Ledger Reconciliations

• Prepare monthly bank and inter ledger reconciliations and ensure

outstanding entries are cleared promptly.

Cash and Bank Management

• Monitor bank balances to ensure adequacy of funds for smooth daily

operation of the bank accounts and to detect and resolve any

reconciling items.

Financial Audits

• Participate in internal and external audits by providing sample

documents and respond to audit queries.

• Support in implementation of Audit recommendations.

Financial Reporting

• Preparation of the Financial Reports for Donors and Management.

• Assist in preparing monthly, quarterly and annual project

performance reports

• Assist in preparation of any other Ad–hoc Financial Reports to

stakeholders.

Budgeting and Budget Monitoring

• Assist in the development of Proposal Budgets in liaison with the

project teams.

• Assist in preparing the annual budgets in liaison with the project

teams.

• Review of monthly income and expenditure statements to monitor

the budget performances.

Other • Perform other duties assigned by the Senior Accountant and/or

Senior Finance Manager



Qualifications

Education and Professional Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Administration, Finance, Commerce or relevant field.

• Professional qualification – CPA II or its equivalent.

Experience

• Three (3) years’ relevant experience.



Skills and Competencies

• ICT proficient, accounting and ERP software

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Analytical and attention to details

• Good organization, planning and coordination skills

• Problem solving skills

• Team player

• Ability to work under minimal supervision



How to Apply

Interested? Please visit our website https://amref.org/vacancies/ to make your application. You will be directed to our online portal where you will need to create an account in order for you to be able to submit your application. Your application should include a cover letter detailing why you are the best fit for this position and your CV with relevant skills and experience. Closing date will be

November 18, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Duly note that Amref Health Africa does not require applicants to pay any money at whatever stage of the recruitment

and selection process and have not retained any agent in connection with recruitment. Although Amref may use different job boards from time to time to further spread its reach for applicants, all open vacancies are published on our website under the Vacancies page and on our official social media pages. Kindly also note that official emails from

Amref Health Africa will arrive from an @amref.org address.

Amref Health Africa is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerableadults and expects all staff to share this commitment. Amref Health Africa is an equal opportunity employer and has a non–smoking environment policy.

Click Here to Apply.