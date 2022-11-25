Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Grief has engulfed teachers and students of Ngara girls after a student reportedly committed suicide about a week ago.

The student was found writhing in pain after jumping from the first floor of the Topaz dormitory.

She was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

She left behind two suicide notes revealing why she decided to cut her life short.

According to the deceased student, she had no desire to live after her mother parted ways with her father.

She also left another note narrating how she was hurt when her mother chased her away when she went to console her after a fight with her father.

The student had reportedly inquired from her fellow students on how someone can commit suicide if they wanted to die before the sad incident.

Below is a letter written by the school principal concerning the suicide incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.