Friday, November 18, 2022 – A dramatic video of a slay queen believed to be a sex worker roughing up a man at an Mpesa shop in Nairobi Central Business District has surfaced on social media.

The middle-aged man reportedly had sex with the lady in a nearby lodging and after satisfying his sexual thirst, he told her that he didn’t have enough money to pay for the services rendered.

She followed him to an Mpesa shop where they were seen engaging in a heated argument.

The scantily dressed lady roughed up the man while demanding her dues.

Watch the video.

