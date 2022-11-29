Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – A police officer has been arrested after he was found with a missing KCSE female candidate in his house.

The girl’s father said his daughter went missing on Monday, November 21.

He reported the matter to the police and after investigations, it was established that the rogue police officer identified as James Njuguna had locked the girl in his house at Keringet Police Station.

The station’s OCS mobilised police officers and broke into Njuguna’s house.

The duo was arrested and escorted to the station, booked, and placed in a cell.

The girl, who claimed to be 21 years, was immediately taken to the hospital for medical tests.

However, she was reluctant to share information with the officers investigating the case.

Njuguna is currently detained at Kapenguria Police Station pending investigations into the matter.

The case was taken over by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives based in Kapenguria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.