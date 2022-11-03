Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 03 November 2022 – A Zambian pastor is smiling all the way to the bank selling ‘anointed water’ to his gullible followers.

Photos of the ‘Land redeeming anointed water’ which he claims to carry instant blessings and miracles surfaced on social media and sparked massive reactions among Netizens.

The water was stored in small containers that were branded with the pastor’s images.

Netizens had mixed reactions after the photos surfaced.

“You find some innocent souls falling for the trick, please stop buying that nonsense,” a social media user wrote.

“That is just tap water but fools will still buy it,” another user added.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.