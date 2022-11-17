Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 November 2022 – A foreigner is the latest victim of rising insecurity in Nairobi after he was accosted by motorbike-riding thugs in the leafy suburbs and robbed of his personal items.

The victim was confronted by the ruthless and daring thugs as he was walking along a busy road.

He tried to resist but he was overpowered by the gang before being robbed clean.

He was injured during the confrontation and left for dead as the thugs escaped in a motorbike.

Good Samaritans found him lying by the roadside while writhing in pain and took him to the hospital.

The incidents come after the Cabinet approved the deployment of specialized units from the GSU and RDU to eradicate surging crime in Nairobi.

This is part of the various policy interventions that were approved during the last week’s Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto.

The National Police Service early this week released a list of crime hotspots in Nairobi, warning the public to avoid them.

In a report on Monday, the NPS said their data established that the criminals are targeting all persons, residential areas and businesses including MPesa shops.

It also showed that people were being mugged both during the day and at night.

As a result, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki put on notice criminal gangs terrorizing city residents saying the government will crash them.

Watch videos of the foreigner being attacked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.