Monday, November 28, 2022 – Passengers who were headed to Mombasa are lucky to be alive after the bus they were traveling in burst into flames along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

A representative from Tahmeed Bus Company confirmed that no fatalities were recorded save for a few minor injuries.

The incident took place next to Tsavo National Park in the wee hours of Monday morning.

“There were just minor injuries but there were no fatalities. The injuries affected only one or two passengers.

“We still don’t have more information because authorities are looking into it. We also don’t know what caused the fire,” explained the representative.

The cause of the fire was yet to be established even as police have launched a investigations

The incident came just months after another bus burst into flames while ferrying 45 passengers in May 2022.

The incident happened along Nairobi-Kisumu Highway near a Petrol Station. The bus reportedly caught fire after a tyre burst.

All the passengers were safely evacuated with investigations into the cause of the fire launched by the Police.

Witnesses told the press that some of the luggage on board could not be salvaged as the bus fire spread quickly.

