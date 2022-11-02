Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – A police officer has accused one of her superiors of stripping her naked and beating her up because she refused to give in to his advances.

The female police officer from Nigeria named her attacker as one Ajayi Mathew.

She said he stripped her and beat her up in the presence of other officers and civilians.

Showing the injuries on her arms and chest, she explained that she didn’t do anything to warrant the assault, save for rejecting his advances.

She said she explained to him that she is a married woman and cannot give in to the affair and he ended up trying to “blackmail” her before proceeding to attack her.

