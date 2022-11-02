Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – A man is in police custody after it was established that he has been camping in clubs posing as a lady with the intention of stealing from unsuspecting male revellers.

The suspect has been frequenting popular clubs in Kampala dressed to kill and rocking makeup like a lady.

He then sits in strategic places sipping drinks while waiting to prey on unsuspecting men.

According to online reports, the suspect would spike the victims’ drinks and lure them to lodgings for ‘fun’, where he would then rob them clean before fleeing.

It is hard to tell whether he is a man posing as a lady especially when someone is drunk.

57 men positively identified him for defrauding them after he was arrested, with 22 claiming to have fallen victims more than thrice.

The suspect was undressed after his arrest and the video shared on social media.

He has since gone viral online and sparked a lot of reactions among Netizens.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.