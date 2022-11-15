Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 – A man is nursing injuries after he was attacked by two thugs in Nairobi Central Business District.

He had just withdrawn Ksh 30,000 from a bank near Vigilance House when he was accosted by the thugs and robbed of the cash.

Ironically, the robbery incident happened less than 100 metres from the police headquarters.

He cautioned Kenyans to be vigilant as insecurity escalates across the country.

This is what the victim posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.