Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, November 26, 2022 – A suspected thief was cornered by a mob as he tried to steal a car at Kahawa Sukari estate along Thika Road.

According to information shared on social media by eyewitnesses, the thief was caught in the act in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

He was beaten to a pulp and his face disfigured by the irate mob.

Photos shared online show the suspect pleading for mercy but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He is lucky to be alive after cops rescued him before he was lynched.

The incident comes amid rising cases of theft in estates around Nairobi.

See photos of the suspected thief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.