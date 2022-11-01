Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – A lady has taken to TikTok to share her traumatic experience after she was allegedly drugged by a rogue Bolt driver last weekend.

She requested the cab in Zimmerman after visiting a friend and after two minutes, the driver arrived.

However, he came with a different car from what was registered on the App.

On the App, the car was registered as a Mazda Demio but he came to pick her up with a Honda Fit.

She went ahead and boarded the car despite the red flag.

She went on to narrate how the driver managed to drug her along the way but fortunately, he did not harm her.

Listen to her story and always be alert ( Part 1, 2 &3).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.