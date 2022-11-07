Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 07 November 2022 – A lady has set tongues wagging after she was captured on camera smoking bhang along a busy street in the Nairobi Central Business District.

She fearlessly smoked the joint in broad daylight as members of the public stared at her and admired her courage.

She was not even afraid of plain clothes cops who patrol the busy CBD.

She boarded an Embassava matatu shortly after smoking.

Bhang is still illegal in Kenya even though some leaders led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Senator Ole Kina have been urging the Government to legalize it.

Watch the video of the bhang-smoking lady.

