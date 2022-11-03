Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 03 November 2022 – A Kikuyu lady based in Mombasa has accused controversial singer Akothee of snatching her new boyfriend, Dennis Scheweitzer aka Omosh, from her.

The aggrieved lady, identified as Lucy, claimed that she introduced the Swiss man to Akothee since they had plans of starting a tour business in Kenya.

She felt that Akothee was informed about the business since she runs a tour company.

Akothee started seducing the mzungu man in the process and eventually fell in love with him, leaving Lucy high and dry.

She even shared photos on a vacation with the Swiss man when they were dating and urged ladies to be careful with Akothee because she is a notorious boyfriend snatcher.

