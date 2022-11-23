Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Detectives based in Kakamega town on Tuesday evening recovered a firearm suspected to have been stolen from a police officer.

The Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre was recovered from three suspects who were holed at a house in Mukumu, Khayega location, following an intensive crackdown mounted by the DCI Western command on criminals and criminal gangs in the area.

Following the evening raid, Joseph Maina, 22, Dennis Githae, 25, and Stanley Githae, 20, were arrested and household goods suspected to have been stolen in various robbery incidents within Kakamega recovered.

The items included laptops, smartphones, television sets, and home theatres among other electronic items and kitchenware.

The arrest of the trio and recovery of the firearm came hours after yet another successful security operation, that led to the arrest of 14 members of a notorious outfit known as ’Mbogi la Izram Teritory’ that has been terrorising local residents with reckless abandon.

Earlier, detectives had received actionable intelligence regarding the suspects who immediately went into hiding, when they got wind that an operation to flush out criminals from the county had reached a crescendo.

The suspects are currently cooling their heels at Khayega police station pending arraignment in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.