Friday, 25 November 2022 – A seven-year-old girl who was abandoned at a daycare in Nairobi’s Kamulu area is unwilling to be reunited with her mother.

The girl identified as Nadia Mukami was abandoned by her mother at the daycare centre about two months ago.

Efforts by officers from Kamulu police station to trace the mother of the girl were met with challenges as the woman, identified as Ester Nzambu, declined to pick up the girl.

According to Bernard Mumo, the officer in charge of the gender desk at Kamulu police station, the young girl is in the custody of a teacher.

They have bonded so well that she doesn’t want to go back to her mother.

“The young girl lives with one of the teachers where she studies. She is in Grade One. They have bonded so well, and she does not want to return to her mother” Mumo said.

Mumo said after they traced Mukami’s mother, she refused to pick her arguing that the public appeal to locate her had exposed her and she no longer felt safe to go for the child.

“We got the mother but she refused to come for the child. She’s believed to be languishing in Uthiru sehemu za burudani tu (partying joints),” he added.

