Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – 14 suspects linked to the infamous “Mbogi La Izraim Territory”, a criminal ring that has been terrorizing marketers in Kakamega are in police custody, following a two-day resolute operation by security forces to sanitize the streets of gangsters and vandals.

In a surge of crimes that tossed the county residents into untold panic and terror, a youthful group rose from among their numbers two months ago, which sparked off attacks mostly on night guards who watch marketplaces and late-night pubs.

Surprisingly and to the bewilderment of the police, the gang was stealing nothing from its targets, besides the heinous attacks that left them either dead or mutilated.

Over 10 cases of Murders and Serious Assaults linked to the syndicate were reported on diverse dates between October and November, three of the murders occurring on the 17th and 19th of November.

In one of the incidents on Nov 17, 58-yr-old John Mulama – a security guard at Club 2000 within Kambi Somali – was attacked and murdered at his place of work, before his killers proceeded to Amalemba Bus Stage where they also ended the life of 59-yr-old Festo Iluma, also a watchman at DEE’s Pub.

On the night of Nov 19, the bloody gang advanced its attacks to Mahiakhalo in the Bukhungu location, killing 24-year-old Patrick Kipkosgei, a 5th-year student at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in cold blood.

On the same night, Isaiah Kiprono – a 1st-year student at the same university – survived by the skin of his teeth, when the machete-wielding gang accosted him while opening his house. He braved several cuts as he yelled his lungs out, causing his adversaries to flee.

Informed by the horrifying trend, an intelligence-led crackdown by a joint team of KPS and DCI officers was launched in the area on Sunday, Nov 20, where 10 suspected members of the ring were flashed out of their boltholes and escorted to Kakamega police station.

After investigative interviewing, four more suspects were cornered and nabbed yesterday in different locations within the township.

Three get-away motorcycles, metal bars, bloodstained machetes and clothing, and assorted electronics including mobile phones were recovered during the operation.

Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that Mbogi La Izraim Territory was formed to avenge three robbery suspects, who were previously cornered and subjected to mob justice by members of the public. The gang believes watchmen informed on them, hence becoming the major targets.

As investigations continue, detectives have been granted custodial orders by Kakamega Law Courts to hold the suspects for 21 days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.