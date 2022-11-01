Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – A foreigner was accosted by motorbike-riding thugs in upmarket Lavington and shot before being robbed of her mobile phone and laptop.
The gun-toting thugs were riding on a numberless motorbike during the robbery incident.
She sustained injuries on her head.
The incident comes at a time when insecurity has escalated in different parts of the city after Ruto disbanded police killer squads that were ruthlessly dealing with hard-core criminals.
See photos of the victim.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>