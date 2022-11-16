Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – A Twitter user has shared photos of a Volkswagen Golf that was stolen outside a spa in Pinetown, South Africa, and dismantled within hours.

The stolen car was tracked after the owner reported to the police and found in a garage run by an unscrupulous businessman.

He was planning to sell the spare parts in the black market.

“The car was stolen at Knowles Spa Pinetown and was recovered just after 3 hours,” the Twitter user wrote and shared photos.

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world.

The high crime has been attributed to several factors, including high levels of poverty, inequality, unemployment, social exclusion, and the normalization of violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.