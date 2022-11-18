Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 18 November 2022 – A business lady is counting losses after three thugs broke into her cyber-shop in Thika at night and made away with all the equipment.

The victim has reportedly sunk into depression because she had set up the business using a loan.

A CCTV footage of the robbery incident has been shared on social media and a reward of Ksh 50,000 promised to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the thugs.

In the footage, the thugs are seen making away with laptops, gaming devices, and other electronics.

Lately, Thika has become a den of criminal gangs.

The gangs have been breaking into business premises at night.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.