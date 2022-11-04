Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – A single mother from Nakuru has confessed her love for gospel singer Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen.

She posted a photo holding a placard and begged the musician to give her a chance.

The pretty lady said she might be the woman Daddy Owen is looking for.

However, she noted that her skin colour might make Daddy Owen shy from making the move but despite being light-skinned, she is a kienyeji pro max and was fully devoted to Christ.

See her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.