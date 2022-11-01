Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Facebook whistleblower, Kamau Watoria, has put gospel singer Sammy Irungu on the spot for being a deadbeat dad.

This is after a lady from Mwiki reached out to him and accused the popular singer of failing to take care of their child.

According to the disgruntled lady, she fell in love with the married singer and fell pregnant.

However, things went south after she gave birth.

The singer cut communication and left her to take care of the child single-handedly.

He has never sent her even a single cent despite minting millions of shillings during campaigns.

After Kamau’s expose, several ladies came forward and spilled more dirt on the popular gospel singer.

One of the ladies who lives in Mwiki where Sammy runs a music studio revealed that his rogue behaviours are well-known in the area.

He is a notorious womanizer, a serial deadbeat dad, and a drunkard.

Another lady who used to work in a Sacco revealed that after one of the senior managers at the firm died, Sammy Irungu started seducing his wife even before he was buried.

Below is the expose on the top-rated Kikuyu gospel singer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.