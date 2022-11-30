Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – A consignment of counterfeit alcoholic drinks has been impounded by detectives, and the main suspect behind the high-level tax evasion scheme Nelius Wambui, was placed behind bars.

Over 170 cartons containing thousands of bottles of counterfeited spirits destined for the local market were also recovered, following the meticulous operation conducted by DCI sleuths and officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The counterfeited drinks whose safety to consumers could not be immediately ascertained were packaged in branded bottles that are popular with the youth including, Konyagi, Triple Ace, Smart Vodka, Kibao among others.

Earlier, the detectives acting on intelligence had intercepted a motor vehicle in the city and arrested its driver Mathuku Maingi, as it ferried the highly potent product to different destinations.

The suspects later led detectives to their bottle collection yard where used bottles of different brands are assembled after being dumped and refilled with the counterfeited drinks.

Today’s recovery comes barely 24 hours after the detectives raided an alcohol production plant in Njiru, recovered rolls of counterfeited KRA stamps, and impounded machines used in the production of the alcoholic drinks.

The ongoing operation follows a recent directive by His Excellency President William Ruto to the police, to conduct intelligence-led operations targeting counterfeit goods, after it was discovered that crooked businessmen had devised new ways of evading taxation.

The arrested suspects will be arraigned in court tomorrow morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.