Thursday, 24 November 2022 – A 21-year-old man was arraigned in court after he stole a piece of chicken meat worth Sh 300 from his employer at Chokaa area, Nairobi County.

The suspect, Martin Mwai, admitted that he stole the chicken meat from his employer- Quality Meat Packers on November 16, 2022.

Makadara Law Courts Resident Magistrate Mercy Thibaru ruled that he will serve a 14 days jail term if he fails to pay a fine of Sh 1000 after he pleaded guilty to charges of stealing contrary to section 268 (1) as read with section 275 of the penal code.

His employer received information from a guard that the suspect had been intercepted leaving the company with the stolen chicken meat hidden in his trousers.

He was escorted to a nearby police post with the stolen meat.

He was placed in custody before being released on bail of Sh 5000.

The picture of the meat was availed in court as an exhibit.

In mitigation, Mr. Mwai told the court that he stole because he was hungry and pleaded for leniency.

However, the magistrate reprimanded the suspect for his actions.

“Imagine going to jail because of Sh300,” the magistrate said while delivering the sentence.

Below is a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.