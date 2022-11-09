Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – A 9-year old girl who is a victim of child sexual exploitation has given birth to a baby in Zimbabwe.

The minor from Tsholotsho, who was closely monitored by a team of health experts, delivered a baby girl via C Section at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Dr Harrison Rambanapasi, United Bulawayo Hospitals Acting Clinical Director confirmed the development to journalists on Monday.

“I wish to inform the nation that our nine-year-old has given birth at UBH. Our specialists performed the C-section in the early hours of today. The outcome is a healthy baby girl with a weight just above 3kg. Both the mother and the baby are in a stable condition,” he said.

The father of the girl was arrested on 29th of August, 2022 and is assisting police with investigations.

The father was the only male relative the victim lived with. Also, the victim said that the abuse only occurred at night.

Meanwhile, the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa said she is relieved the 9-year old girl has given birth safely to a bouncing baby girl.

In a statement, Dr Mnangagwa said she is thankful to have managed to visit her with groceries and other items on Saturday before she delivered.