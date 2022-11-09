Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Nine people from one family including four children, have died in a head-on collision en route to a wedding in Limpopo, South Africa.

The Department of Transport and Community Safety, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The statement said the fatal crash which involved two vehicles travelling in opposite directions occurred on Saturday morning, November 12, between Mokgoopong and Mokopane along the N1.

The driver of a 10-seater Toyota Venture lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst and collided head-on with a truck travelling towards Gauteng.

Four children, four female adults and a male driver, all said to be of the Sethe family, were killed. They are said to have left their home in Diepsloot, Gauteng to enjoy the festivities.

Florence Radzilani, Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety, has sent her condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Mookgophong police station.

The Department further confirmed that they have instituted intervention mechanism to assist the family with funeral arrangements.