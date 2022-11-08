Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – A small plane has crashed into several buildings, leading to the death of about eight people.

The collision took place in the Colombian city of Medellin with all of those who died thought to have been on the plane, rather than on the ground.

Colombian aviation authorities said that the plane was bound for Pizarro, having taken off from Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellin.

The twin-engine Piper PA-31 was carrying six passengers and two crew members.

The deaths were confirmed by the city’s mayor, Daniel Quintero, who added the plane had reported troubles with its engine before crashing.

It is understood to have broken up into three pieces following its collision, which is understood to have damaged seven buildings.

Pilot Julián Aladino, co-pilot Sergio Guevara Delgado and passengers Jorge Cantillo Martínez, Dubán Ovalle Quintero, Anthony Mosquera Blanquiceth, Pedro Pablo Serna, Melissa Pérez Cuadros and Nicolás Jiménez were all confirmed by Colombian authorities.

Taking to Twitter, Mayor Quintero said: “The accident was in the Belen Rosales area, all the relevant departments rushed to provide aid to the victims.

“It was a Piper two-engine that was going from Medellin to the area of Choco in the municipality of Pizarro.

“Taking off it reported a motor failure and it did not manage to get back to Olaya Herrera airport.”