Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – South African politician and billionaire, Tokyo Sexwale, 69, got married to his long-time partner Natacha da Silva, 31, over the weekend in a lavish ceremony.

Pictures and videos of their wedding were shared by friends and family who attended the nuptials in Johannesburg.

Da Silva’s father, said to be younger than his new son-in-law, walked his daughter down the aisle.

The couple reportedly started dating when Da Silva was a 22-year-old law student and model in 2013. Sexwale was 60 at the time.

Da Silva is now 31 and Sexwale 69.

