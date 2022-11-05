Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – A shooter opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday, Nov. 19, killing five people and wounding 18.

Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m.

Castro said there was one suspect who was injured and was being treated. She said it was not immediately clear whether the attacker had been shot by officers.

Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a “Drag Diva Drag Show” on Saturdays, according to its website.

The club also said on Facebook that the night’s planned entertainment included a “punk and alternative show” preceding a birthday dance party, with an “all ages brunch” scheduled to begin at noon on Sunday.

After the shooting, Club Q posted on Facebook that it is “devastated by the senseless attack on our community.”

It said its prayers were with victims and families, and “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

The motive behind Saturday’s shooting was not immediately known.