Thursday, 10 November 2022 – Police have arrested four suspects believed to be part of a criminal gang involved in armed robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

According to dreaded undercover cop Hessy Wa Dandora, the gang requested a taxi on Monday night while disguised as ordinary passengers, and along the way, they attacked the driver with knives and stabbed him on the neck, hands, and head.

Shocked by the unexpected turns of events, the driver stopped the car and ran for his dear life while screaming for help.

The thugs disappeared with the car towards Dandora and robbed him of his personal items.

The next day, the stolen vehicle was spotted moving around several estates in Eastlands, prompting police officers to act after getting a tip-off from the public.

The said car had four occupants- two middle-aged ladies and two men- believed to be the gang that attacked the taxi driver.

See their photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.