Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – A 28-year-old man from Rabongo village in Siaya County is the talk of social media after he used his innovative skills to build a chopper with scrap metal.

Otieno’s mother said her son developed an interest in engineering at an early age.

“In class five he used to tell me he will make an airplane, he would also tell his siblings that one day he will carry them in his plane one day,” she said.

The self-taught innovator began collecting the helicopter parts in 2019 and assembled them in early 2022.

“This is not something you create in a day, it takes days, months, or even years. In our region, to see a helicopter is a miracle. I have only seen a helicopter in pictures and videos on my phone, I have not come close enough to one to touch it,” Otieno stated.

Otieno said if allowed to study aeronautical engineering or other relevant courses, he would be able to perfect his innovation.

See photos of the chopper.

