Monday, November 21, 2022 – The police have arrested a young lady identified as Esther Paul, pictured above, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Sadiq Owolabi Dahiru, to death in the early hours of today November 20.

According to police sources, the stepfather of the deceased, Kazeem Obafunso, reported to the police that Esther stabbed his 21-year-old stepson.

Police officers were drafted to the scene where they moved the deceased to the Evercare hospital in Nigeria where he was confirmed dead by the doctors.

Esther was immediately arrested while the knife she allegedly used to commit the crime, was recovered.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the IDH Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.