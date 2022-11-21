Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 15 November 2022 – A 21-year-old man from Migori is in police custody after he was nabbed masquerading as a woman.

According to reports, officers from Awendo Police Station got suspicious after they saw the suspect in female attire but his physique conspicuously bore male features.

He was arrested and taken to the police station and upon interrogation, it was established that he was male and not Sheila Bichange as ‘she’ had claimed.

He told the officers that he dressed as a woman as he harbored feminine qualities since childhood.

He was rocking a cute dress and it was hard to suspect that he was a man by just looking at him.

Local residents flocked to the police station when they got wind of the bizarre incident.

It later emerged that the impersonator was linked to a spate of killings in the area perpetrated by a suspect posing as a woman.

They bayed for his blood, prompting police to protect him from the rowdy mob.

“The suspect was shown to them through the report office window, but they insisted that he should be handed over to them for lynching,” a police report indicated.

Below is a video of the suspect being undressed at the police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.