Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – Young Kenyan lady Vanny Brad was overly excited as her mzungu husband turned a year older.

The 21-year-old slay queen organized a surprise birthday party for her 61-year-old husband at a Mombasa restaurant and gifted him a cake and a card.

The aging mzungu man couldn’t hide his joy.

He hugged and kissed her as invited friends cheered for them.

The lovebirds enjoyed wine and sumptuous food for the night.

“His smile is what I always want to see in the morning, daytime and at night,” Vanny said and vowed to love him forever.

Vanny tied the knot with the aging Mzungu on February 7, 2020.

The couple has always faced criticism over their age difference, but that has never deterred them from living their best lives.

Watch the video of the surprise birthday party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.