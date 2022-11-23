Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – France began their World Cup title defence in style with a 4-1 comeback win against Australia.

36-year-old AC Milan striker, Olivier Giroud also became Les Bleus’ joint all-time top scorer after scoring two goals in the match.

Didier Deschamps’ side risked going the same way that Argentina had against Saudi Arabia when Craig Goodwin put Australia ahead in the 9th minute of the match.

Goals from Rabiot (27th minute), Giroud (32nd and 74th) and Mbappe (68th) paved the way for the French national team.

Star player Olivier Giroud drew level with Thierry Henry’s all-time record of 51 goals for France with his brace in the match.

Henry scored 51 times in 123 games for France. Giroud, 36, equalled the mark on his 115th international appearance.