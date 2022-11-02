Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – A coroner’s report has revealed that a 2-year-old boy who was found dead at a New York City apartment alongside his father, died of starvation.

David Conde, Sr., who died in February, suffered from “cardiovascular disease”, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week, per NBC News. David Conde, Jr. subsequently died of starvation, police added. His death was ruled an accident.

The police said;

“It is believed that Mr. Conde passed away first, and the child was not able to obtain any nourishment after his father passed.”

Their corpses were discovered after the police were called in to their Geneva, New York, apartment on February 15. They were last seen alive on January 22.

When officers got to the complex, they noticed the door was locked. Officers were forced to break into the apartment after an employee was unable to open the door due to the deadbolt being locked.

Though the apartment appeared to be intact, Ontario County Sheriff’s Lt. David Cirencione said at the time that it was cold and the heat was not on, according to Democrat & Chronicle. Deputies found the father on the bed, while his son was found nearby.

Cirencione said at the time;

“There were no signs of a struggle in the residence. We do not have any reason to believe anybody else was in the apartment when these two passed away.

“We just honestly do not know what caused their deaths at this time.

“We want to do everything we can to get answers for the family so they can get closure,” Cirencione said, according to Democrat & Chronicle. “It was a very difficult scene for us to work, for all the first responders that had to go in there. This isn’t something we see every day. It’s not pleasant. It was a very disturbing scene.”

David, Sr. had custody of the toddler for much of his life, said Cirencione. He said the child’s mother was not active in his life.