Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Police are reportedly investigating two possible sightings of missing rugby player Levi Davis near the spot where he was last seen nearly three weeks ago.

This comes after a witness contacted the 24-year-old’s family to claim they saw him on Monday in a square near the city’s Arc de Triomf monument.

The same witness is said to have placed him a week earlier in another square near Barcelona’s famous La Boqueria Market just a six-minute walk from the Old Irish Pub Levi was picked up on CCTV leaving around 10pm on October 29.

Monday’s sighting occurred in Placa Sant Agusti Vell – Old Saint Agustin Square in English – according to local press.

The other square has been identified as Placa del Canonge Colom, behind La Boqueria and near to the La Rambla boulevard.

A spokesman for Levi’s family, quoted by news website Cronica Global, said: ‘A person claims to have seen Levi in Barcelona.

‘It has not been possible to confirm the information yet, and the search is continuing.’

A spokesman for the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force in Barcelona confirmed it was aware of the information but said yesterday morning there was no update.

She added: ‘Our investigation is ongoing.’

Levi’s mum Julie travelled to Barcelona earlier this month to search for her son, who vanished after taking a boat from Ibiza to Barcelona.

She confirmed during her short stay in the Catalan capital he left Ibiza with just 40 euros on him.

The former Bath winger and X-Factor star had been suffering depression and travelled to Europe to take time out in the wake of a knee injury that had sidelined him from rugby.

Speaking a fortnight after he went missing, Julie revealed police had told her Levi had not used either of his two bank cards or his phone for two weeks. She also said his phone signal was last picked up around Barcelona’s main train station Sants late at night on October 29.

Levi’s sister, Candeece Balfour, 23, admitted she is scared about his wellbeing and said: ‘I just want to tell him that I love him.’