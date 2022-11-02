Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Two Kikuyu women were almost lynched by a mob after they were caught stealing a phone at an electronic shop in Juja town.

According to a social media user who witnessed the robbery incident, the suspects went to the shop disguised as customers before making away with the phone.

However, it was not a lucky day for them after they were busted.

They started pleading for mercy like toddlers after the owner of the shop raised the alarm, attracting the attention of a mob.

The women claimed that they were single mothers and the reason they were stealing is so as to get money to feed their kids.

The suspects have every reason to thank God after the irate mob set them free.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.