Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Assistant Office Administrator – Grade KEPHIS 8 (2 positions) – Ref: VA/8/10/2022

Duties and Responsibilities:

Checking and recording status of the files;

Completing and filing annual returns;

Updating annual returns diaries;

Scanning filed documents and saving in respective folders starting from current;

Filing documents in respective files;

Filing and keeping filing cabinet in good order;

Other work as assigned by the supervisor Operate office equipment to

necessitate work performance;

necessitate work performance; Security of office records, documents and equipment to avoid misuse and mishandling;

Photocopying and scanning of documents to enable use by relevant officers, electronic transmission and storage;

Handle telephone calls and appointments to enhance relaying of information to clients;

Maintaining office cleanliness to ensure that there is a conducive working environment;

Attending to visitors/clients for efficient service delivery and feedback; and

Drafting of routine correspondence to ensure that feedback is relayed to clients.

b) Person Specification

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have: –

Diploma in secretarial studies preferably KNEC from an institution recognized in Kenya;

Fluency in both oral and written English and Kiswahili;

Excellent interpersonal skills and integrity;

Computer literacy with typing speed of 50 wpm; and

Compliance requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya.

c) Skills

Proficiency in computer applications;

Communication skills; and

Analytical skills and keen to details.

d) Competencies

Ability to work under pressure;

Ability to work independently and in a team; and

Ability to multi-task and prioritize work.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified individuals are hereby invited to submit their application letter, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of the relevant certificates & transcripts and National ID card to the Managing Director – KEPHIS by 15th November, 2022 at 5.00 p.m.

The applications can be submitted in any of the following ways;

Hard copy applications should be channeled to the address below, clearly indicating the vacancy number on the envelop. The same can either be sent by post or hand delivery to KEPHIS Headquarters at Oloolua Ridge, Karen;

Soft copy applications can be sent through applications@kephis.org

The vacancy number should be clearly indicated on the subject.

For detailed job description, requirements and instructions on how to apply, please click here to download.

All applications should reach the Service not later than 15th November, 2022 at 5:00 pm. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEPHIS is an equal opportunity employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

PROF. THEOPHILUS M. MUTUI (PH.D)

MANAGING DIRECTOR