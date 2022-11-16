Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Men of the Ondo state security outfit, codenamed, Amotekun, have arrested a 16-year-old teenager, identified as Precious, for allegedly raping his brother’s wife and nine women in the state.

Parading the suspect before the media on Friday, November 11, the state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said that the suspect raped the wife of his brother when he travelled outside the town.

Precious reportedly walked into the bedroom of his brother and noticed that the wife was naked and sleeping, he then took advantage of her.

In an interview with newsmen, Precious admitted to committing the crime and then confessed to have raped nine other girls at Laosun, a farm settlement in the area.

“In Laosun, I have raped nine girls. Some of them are 19 or 25 years, in the night, I will go into their rooms and start sleeping with them. I do not use gun or knives to threaten them. Sometimes I would be caught and they would beat me and leave me. I have been arrested before. I was arrested for stealing 25 litres of palm oil. I wanted to gather money to use it to buy phone. I came to the house and saw my brother’s wife sleeping naked. I went into the room and slept with her.”

The Amotekun Commander said the suspect would soon be charged to court.