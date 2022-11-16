Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Police from Villa Police Station in Embakasi, Nairobi have arrested 16 suspected muggers from their hideout within the Transami area.

The officers stormed their hideout after getting a tip-off from the public and recovered a toy pistol, 37 knives, 3 pangas and 2 hammers.

Other items recovered include 158 rolls of bhang, 2 litres of chang’aa and 10 Kenya Power meter boxes, suspected to have been stolen.

Police in various parts of the country continue to work tirelessly to ensure safety and security for all.

See photos of the suspected muggers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.