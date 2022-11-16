Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2022 – 16 armed bandits from Baringo County have surrendered to police and apologised for killing innocent people.

The criminals who are from the Tiaty constituency apologised for killing people in Elgeyo Marakwet and Turkana counties

While surrendering firearms to police, the bandits vowed to work with security agencies in trying to get more bandits in the push to reform.

“We decided to reform and embrace change because we want peace in our community,” one of the reformed bandits said on Sunday.

The reformed bandits said they had accepted to embrace agricultural activities as an alternative occupation.

They called on the government to support them and use them to convince the few remaining bandits who were yet to surrender to the authorities.

“They should use us to get to our colleagues who are still held up in the forest so that we can tell them to join us in preaching peace. We have discovered farming is a good thing,” another reformed bandit said.

