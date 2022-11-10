Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky has said 10 million Ukrainians are without power after a fresh wave of missile strikes by Russia that killed at least seven people.

On Thursday, November 17, Russia pounded Ukraine missiles, hitting more energy installations and civilian buildings less than two days after one of its heaviest bombardments yet.

In Kyiv, the emergency power shutdowns mean that millions of people no longer have heating in their homes.

Those suffering power outages are mainly in the capital, Kyiv, the western city of Vinnytsia, the port city of Odesa in the south-west and Sumy in the north-east, according to Zelensky.

“We are doing everything to normalise the supply,” Zelensky said in his Thursday night, November 17 address.

He said that Ukraine’s air defence managed to shoot down six cruise missiles and five drones.

Local air defences swung into action and military authorities reported that four cruise missiles and five Iranian-made drones had been shot down.

Seven people died when a missile hit their apartment block in Vilnyansk, near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian presidency said.

Further strikes on infrastructure as well as civilian injuries also took place in southern Odesa region and Kharkiv in the north.

Zelensky said Russia did not want peace, but instead was bringing his compatriots “only as much pain and suffering as possible”.

The Ukrainian leader repeated his calls for Ukraine’s partners to offer “full protection of the Ukrainian sky”, saying that to do so would encourage Russia to end the war.