Monday, November 7, 2022 – Ten European football associations have responded to world football ruling body, FIFA saying “human rights are universal and apply everywhere” after Fifa asked nations competing at the Qatar World Cup to “now focus on the football”.

The 2022 world cup hosts, Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

England’s FA has backed calls for compensation to be awarded for “any injury or death related to any construction project” for the World cup while peaceful protests have been planned by some players, and ten captains of European teams will be wearing ‘One Love’ armbands to promote diversity and inclusion.

Denmark said it will wear “toned-down” shirts to protest against Qatar, with kit provider Hummel saying it “does not wish to be visible” in a tournament it claims “has cost thousands of lives”, while Australia’s squad have released a video urging Qatar to abolish its laws on same-sex relationships.

FIFA last week the wrote to all 32 teams, in the letter, signed by its president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura, urged that football should not be “dragged” into ideological or political “battles” and it should not be “handing out moral lessons”.

The FIFA letter was criticised by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and LGBT+ campaigners in England and Wales.

While acknowledging the “significant progress” made by Qatar, a joint statement issued by members of the Uefa Working Group on human rights and labour rights on Monday, November 7, said it would “continue to press” Fifa for answers on outstanding issues surrounding migrant workers.

“We acknowledge, and welcome, as we have done in the past, that significant progress has been made by Qatar, particularly with regards to the rights of migrant workers, with the impact of legislative changes demonstrated in the International Labour Organisation’s recent reports,” said the statement.

“We welcome the assurances given by the Qatari Government and by Fifa regarding the safety, security, and inclusion of all fans who travel to the World Cup, including LGBTQ+ fans. We also recognise that every country has issues and challenges and we agree with Fifa that diversity is a strength.

“However, embracing diversity and tolerance also means supporting human rights. Human rights are universal and they apply everywhere.”

“We will continue to support the momentum for positive, progressive change and continue to advocate for a conclusive outcome and update on the two key outstanding issues we have been discussing with Fifa for a long time,” the Uefa Working Group’s statement continued.

“Fifa has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues – the compensation fund for migrant workers, and the concept of a migrant workers centre to be created in Doha – and we will continue to press for these to be delivered.

“We believe in the power of football to make further positive and credible contributions to progressive sustainable change in the world.”