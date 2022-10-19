Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Controversial socialite Zari Hassan has put Divine Resort and Spa on the spot for breaching their marketing contract.



Zari, together with Shakib Cham, her young, well-built, and good-looking lover, took photos meant to be used to market the Ugandan resort, on condition that she verifies the photos every time before they are used by the facility.



The resort’s photographer went ahead and published steamy photos of Zari and Shakib on the resort’s social media pages without her consent, contrary to the contract.



Zari has now been forced to terminate her contract with the resort with immediate effect and ordered them to pull down any images of her from their social media pages.

Below are the steamy photos that were posted without her consent.

