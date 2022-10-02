Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Sensational Mumias East MP Peter Salasya now wants to marry and start a family.

This is after his former lover dumped him for being broke.

Now that he has the money and the name, he is not looking for just any woman.

In a video footage that is going viral on social media, Salasya described an ideal woman he is seeking to marry and told jokers and slay queens to keep off.

According to the youthful MP, he is seeking a submissive, intelligent, and prayerful woman, just like President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel, and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Dorcas.

Besides, he wants a wife that can help him with campaigns upcountry.

“I am intelligent and strong. I was able to convince people to vote for me. I am not someone who can be swayed. I am looking for a prayerful woman. Someone who is focused and very supportive. Someone who is willing to go upcountry and campaign,” he said.

The Mumias East MP has drawn mixed reactions on social media with the manner in which has been carrying himself drawing mixed reactions among netizens.

