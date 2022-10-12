Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sounded a warning to all those who were involved in ‘stealing’ his victory in the August 9th General Election.

Speaking yesterday, Raila took issue with President William Ruto, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, and Chief Justice Martha Koome, saying their days are numbered.

According to Baba, every thief has his/her day, and the day for Ruto, Chebukati, and Koome is coming. He noted that these election thieves cannot go unpunished.

Raila, who considers himself a patient man, told Kenyans to sit back and watch as reality catches up with all those who were involved in rigging him in the last election.

“These thieves who tried stealing our victory, their days are numbered. Every thief has their day, and when that day comes, you will see. I am patient,” Raila Odinga stated.

“I have not given up. The times when we were scared of Nyayo are over. All these people stole our victory. Their days are numbered and you will see it. Just be patient,” he added.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto the winner of the hotly contested August election; a decision that was upheld by the Supreme Court under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.