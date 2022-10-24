Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Makueni Member of Parliament Dan Maanzo has explained why former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka declined President William Ruto’s job offer.

Kalonzo is among Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders who were sent to the opposition gallows when Ruto won the Presidency in August.

In a bid to offer him a soft landing, Ruto, the fifth President of Kenya, offered Kalonzo a position in his government, but the Wiper party boss rejected it.

Speaking on Monday, Maanzo, who is a close ally of Kalonzo, said that his boss rejected the offer because he wants to be in the opposition.

“President Ruto reached out to Kalonzo Musyoka but he did not accept the president’s offer. If everybody walks into government, who will put the government in check?” Maanzo said.

However, Maanzo said Ruto did not disclose the specific job he wanted to give Kalonzo.

